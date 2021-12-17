IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baby Kale Salad with Lemony Breadcrumbs

SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.
Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.Lanna Apisukh / Lanna Apisukh
Goop
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 lemon, zested
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • kosher salt
    • Dressing
  • 1/2 clove garlic, grated
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon vegan mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
    • To Assemble
  • 1 (5-ounce) clamshell baby kale

    • Chef notes

    These breadcrumbs are like the crouton's sophisticated older cousin. They're a bit more subtle, but they deliver the most satisfying crunch in every bite. Plus, they take only a few minutes to make.

    Swap option: In place of the breadcrumbs, you can swap in Elizabeth Heiskell's Cheese Coins, crushed, if you like.

    Preparation

    For the breadcrumbs:

    In a small nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the breadcrumbs and toast, stirring constantly, until golden-brown and crispy.

    Immediately transfer the breadcrumbs to a bowl to halt the cooking. Add the lemon zest, red pepper flakes and a generous pinch of salt. Toss well to combine and set aside to cool.

    For the dressing:

    In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the garlic, lemon juice, sherry vinegar, vegan mayonnaise and Dijon to combine. While whisking, add the oil in a slow, steady stream to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

    To assemble:

    Toss the baby kale with the dressing and top with a generous sprinkle of seasoned breadcrumbs.

    Baby Kale Salad with Lemony Breadcrumbs

    See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

    Dec. 17, 202103:04

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingHealthyLightQuickVeganVegetarianWinterSalads

    More SaladsSee All

    Romaine Caesar Gratin

    Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad

    Steak Cobb Salad

    Joanna Gains' Asian Salad with Sweet Vinaigrette

    Joanna Gaines' Asian Salad with Sweet Vinaigrette

    Southern Caesar Salad with Cornbread Croutons

    Roasted Veggie Kale Salad

    Camila McConaughey Quinoa and Shrimp Medley + Warm Kale Salad

    Warm Kale Salad with Apples and Pancetta

    STEFANO SECCHI: Tagliatelle Ragu + Kale Salad + Cacio e Pepe Salad + Pasta Pomodoro + Olive Oil Cake

    Tuscan Kale Salad

    Cacio e Pepe Salad

    LAURA VITALE: Roast Turkey + Turkey Noodle Salad + Turkey Enchiladas

    Turkey Sesame Noodle Salad