Swap option: In place of the breadcrumbs, you can swap in Elizabeth Heiskell's Cheese Coins , crushed, if you like.

These breadcrumbs are like the crouton's sophisticated older cousin. They're a bit more subtle, but they deliver the most satisfying crunch in every bite. Plus, they take only a few minutes to make.

Preparation

For the breadcrumbs:

In a small nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the breadcrumbs and toast, stirring constantly, until golden-brown and crispy.

Immediately transfer the breadcrumbs to a bowl to halt the cooking. Add the lemon zest, red pepper flakes and a generous pinch of salt. Toss well to combine and set aside to cool.

For the dressing:

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the garlic, lemon juice, sherry vinegar, vegan mayonnaise and Dijon to combine. While whisking, add the oil in a slow, steady stream to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To assemble:

Toss the baby kale with the dressing and top with a generous sprinkle of seasoned breadcrumbs.