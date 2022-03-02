Swap option: You can use a dairy-free butter option if you prefer a dairy-free filling.

Technique tip: Watch the cherries carefully, once they start to boil and thicken, to make sure they don't burn. And always use an egg wash (egg + water) on the crust to hide any mistakes and to create a gorgeous golden-brown finish.

This was the first pie recipe I ever made, and it has been my favorite to make ever since. This is my award-winner; the flavors of this filling are so layered and delicious.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 425 F. Grease a 9-inch pie pan.

2.

Drain cherries and reserve 3/4 cup of the cherry juice.

3.

Combine sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and salt in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the 3/4 cup of cherry juice and cook on medium heat until it comes to a low boil. Turn down heat and continue to whisk for 1 minute. Add the drained cherries back in and cook over medium until it starts to boil and thicken.

4.

Remove from the heat and add in butter and almond extract. Allow to cool.

5.

Place a piece of parchment paper down and dust with flour of choice. Place a dough round down, add a little more flour and place a piece of parchment on top. Roll dough out until desired thickness, then remove the top parchment piece, invert the greased pie pan on top of the dough and flip over. Remove the second piece of parchment and trim edges (make sure the dough is evenly spread out in the pan).

6.

Fill the pie shell with cherry filling.

7.

For the top crust, repeat step 5, and decorate how you desire (a lattice top looks gorgeous on this pie!).

8.

Using a pastry brush, brush the top of the pie with the egg wash. Sprinkle with raw sugar.

9.

Bake at for 15 minutes at 425 F and then reduce the temperature to 350 F and continue to bake for another 25 minutes.

10.

Remove from the oven, let cool, slice and serve with fresh whipped cream, if desired.