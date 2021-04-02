IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Asparagus Tart

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Laura Vitale
Laura Vitale
Ingredients

  • 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed
  • 4 ounces garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese, such as Alouette or Boursin
  • 2-4 tablespoons heavy cream or milk
  • freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cleaned
  • olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 egg, beaten with a splash of milk or cream to make an egg wash

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly!

    Swap option: Swap puff pastry for pie crust and any spreadable cheese you'd like.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat your oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

    2.

    Roll out your puff pastry so it's about an inch bigger on all sides, then pierce the surface, leaving a 1-inch border all around the edges without piercing; place on the prepared baking sheet and set aside.

    3.

    In a bowl, add the spreadable cheese and mix with a couple tablespoons of cream (or a touch more, if needed) to get it nice and creamy. Add the Parmesan and spread it on your prepared puff pastry, leaving the border empty. Lay your asparagus over the top, drizzle with some oil, add salt and pepper and brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash.

    4.

    Bake for about 20 minutes, or until deeply golden-brown. Cool on a wire rack and serve.

    Asparagus Tart

    Laura Vitale makes hash brown-crusted quiche for Easter brunch

    April 2, 202105:34

    Recipe Tags

