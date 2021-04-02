This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly!

Preparation

1.

Preheat your oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2.

Roll out your puff pastry so it's about an inch bigger on all sides, then pierce the surface, leaving a 1-inch border all around the edges without piercing; place on the prepared baking sheet and set aside.

3.

In a bowl, add the spreadable cheese and mix with a couple tablespoons of cream (or a touch more, if needed) to get it nice and creamy. Add the Parmesan and spread it on your prepared puff pastry, leaving the border empty. Lay your asparagus over the top, drizzle with some oil, add salt and pepper and brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash.

4.

Bake for about 20 minutes, or until deeply golden-brown. Cool on a wire rack and serve.