Chef notes

The heat in Sicily during the summer can be upwards of 100 F. Traditionally, Sicilians will drink a limone e sale to beat the heat and hydrate. This drink consists of lemon juice, carbonated water and a pinch of salt. I'm putting a bit of a twist on this by adding iced tea and a bit of sweetener. It's the perfect not-too-sweet refresher with an added electrolyte bonus!

Swap option: Try this with raspberry or even mint iced tea.