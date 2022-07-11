IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.



PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
12-15
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)


Ingredients

Simple Syrup
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
Arnold Palermo
  • 4 cups unsweetened iced tea
  • 1/2 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup simple syrup (recipe above)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • club soda, to top

Chef notes

The heat in Sicily during the summer can be upwards of 100 F. Traditionally, Sicilians will drink a limone e sale to beat the heat and hydrate. This drink consists of lemon juice, carbonated water and a pinch of salt. I'm putting a bit of a twist on this by adding iced tea and a bit of sweetener. It's the perfect not-too-sweet refresher with an added electrolyte bonus!

Swap option: Try this with raspberry or even mint iced tea.

Preparation

For the simple syrup: Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until sugar granules dissolve, about 3 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature before chilling in the fridge.

For the base: Using a large pitcher, combine iced tea, lemon juice, simple syrup and salt. Mix to combine.

To serve: Add 1/2 cup tea mixture to a glass filled with ice. Top with club soda. Serve immediately.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingPartyDrinks

