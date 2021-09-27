Chef notes

Though smoothies have gotten the reputation for being more of a energy-booster or post-workout drink, this one is better suited for the dessert category. It has a little tanginess, creaminess and sweetness and a little more decadence due to the shortbread cookies.

Swap options: You can always customize to your preference by using peeled apples or leaving the peel on. Or, if you don't have a fresh apples, applesauce works just as well.