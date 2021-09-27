Ingredients
Chef notes
Though smoothies have gotten the reputation for being more of a energy-booster or post-workout drink, this one is better suited for the dessert category. It has a little tanginess, creaminess and sweetness and a little more decadence due to the shortbread cookies.
Swap options: You can always customize to your preference by using peeled apples or leaving the peel on. Or, if you don't have a fresh apples, applesauce works just as well.
Preparation1.
Add apple slices, shortbread cookies, cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, ice and a pinch of salt to the blender.2.
Pour in your plant-based milk and secure the lid onto the blender. Blend until the mixture runs smooth.3.
Pour into glasses, garnish with a little cinnamon, shortbread crumbs or apple slices, if desired.