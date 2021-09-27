IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Apple Pie Smoothie

Caroline Choe
Ingredients

  • 1 large apple, sliced to fit into the blender
  • 4 shortbread cookies
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 tablespoon honey
  • 5 ice cubes
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 3 cups unsweetened, vanilla-flavored plant-based milk (such as oat, almond, soy, etc.)

    • Chef notes

    Though smoothies have gotten the reputation for being more of a energy-booster or post-workout drink, this one is better suited for the dessert category. It has a little tanginess, creaminess and sweetness and a little more decadence due to the shortbread cookies.

    Swap options: You can always customize to your preference by using peeled apples or leaving the peel on. Or, if you don't have a fresh apples, applesauce works just as well.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add apple slices, shortbread cookies, cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, ice and a pinch of salt to the blender.

    2.

    Pour in your plant-based milk and secure the lid onto the blender. Blend until the mixture runs smooth.

    3.

    Pour into glasses, garnish with a little cinnamon, shortbread crumbs or apple slices, if desired. 

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanComfort FoodEasyFallKid-friendlyQuickSchool LunchesBreakfastDessertsDrinks

