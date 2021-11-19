Ingredients
Chef notes
This easy pilaf is perfect for autumn. The nutty rice, sweet cranberries, savory herbs and crunchy pecans harness the flavors of the season so well.
Swap options: Substitute veggie broth or water for bone broth and substitute olive oil for sunflower oil.
Preparation
Combine wild rice, cranberries, bone broth, apple juice, thyme, oregano, black pepper and 1 tablespoon sunflower oil in medium pot, and simmer on medium-low heat until liquid is gone, about 55 minutes.
Add the remaining tablespoon sunflower oil to frying pan. Add apple chunks, pecans and minced garlic. Cook for 5 minutes or until soft. Add wild rice mixture and stir to mix evenly. Serve warm.