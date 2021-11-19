IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Apple, Cranberry and Pecan Wild Rice Pilaf

Courtesy Mariah Gladstone
Mariah Gladstone
Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked wild rice
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 2 cups chicken bone broth
  • 2 cups apple juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons sunflower oil, divided
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and diced
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

    • Chef notes

    This easy pilaf is perfect for autumn. The nutty rice, sweet cranberries, savory herbs and crunchy pecans harness the flavors of the season so well.

    Swap options: Substitute veggie broth or water for bone broth and substitute olive oil for sunflower oil.

    Preparation

    Combine wild rice, cranberries, bone broth, apple juice, thyme, oregano, black pepper and 1 tablespoon sunflower oil in medium pot, and simmer on medium-low heat until liquid is gone, about 55 minutes.

    Add the remaining tablespoon sunflower oil to frying pan. Add apple chunks, pecans and minced garlic. Cook for 5 minutes or until soft. Add wild rice mixture and stir to mix evenly. Serve warm.

    Apple, Cranberry and Pecan Wild Rice Pilaf

    Recipe Tags

    Native AmericanComfort FoodEasyEntertainingHealthySide dishes

