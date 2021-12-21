Chef notes

Whether served cold or hot, apple cider is a staple for the holiday season. I've found that most bottled ciders are too plain. The homemade spiced syrup in this recipe elevates and adds the complexity needed to wow your guests. This is one of my favorites because the whole family can enjoy it together as a nonalcoholic beverage.

Technique tip: Occasionally stir the mixture, as the spiced syrup may settle at the bottom.

Swap option: Turn it into an adult beverage by adding 12 ounces of vodka. Try serving this cocktail hot by placing over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the mixture lightly bubbles.