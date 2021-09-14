IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Creamy Pappardelle with Chicken and Bacon

Paul Brissman
Antoni Porowski
Ingredients

  • kosher salt
  • 8 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-widepieces (about 2 cups)
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, gently smashed and peeled
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon coarsely chopped fresh rosemary or 1¼ teaspoons dried
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • cups heavy cream
  • 2 (250-gram) packages imported pappardelle or other wide noodles
  • 1 medium carrot, finely chopped
  • 6 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, at room temperature
  • freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving
  • fresh flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped, for serving (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I’m so excited about this dish. It’s decadent, with a creamy, bacon-y sauce, packed with chicken and the sweetness of carrots. It comes together so easily but tastes and looks like you spent half the day in the kitchen. The ultimate hack? Rotisserie chicken! It saves a load of time to get dinner on the table quicker.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a skillet large enough to hold the pasta and sauce or a wide heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until just cooked through with crispy edges, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan.

    2.

    Add the onion, garlic, rosemary and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is tender, about 5 minutes (do not brown). Add the cream, bring to a simmer and cook until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

    3.

    Meanwhile, add the pappardelle and carrots to the boiling water and cook until the pasta is al dente, and the carrots are tender, 5 to 6 minutes (if using other wide noodles, boil until al dente, adding the carrots 5 to 6 minutes before the pasta is done). Reserving 1½ cups of the pasta water, drain the pasta and add it to the sauce, then add 3/4 cup of the pasta water, the chicken and the reserved bacon, and toss to combine. Add more pasta water to loosen the sauce, if desired. Top with cheese, parsley, if using, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

    Excerpted from ANTONI: LET'S DO DINNER © 2021 by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. Photography © 2021 by Paul Brissman. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

