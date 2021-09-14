IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baked Cheesy Mac and Broccoli

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(25)
Paul Brissman
Antoni Porowski
COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(25)

Ingredients

  • kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, divided
  • 8 ounces fusilli or other short pasta
  • 1 large bunch broccoli (1½ pounds), trimmed, florets and stems finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • cups whole milk
  • 8 ounces mozzarella cheese, preferably fresh, torn into bitesize pieces (about 2 cups)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

    • Chef notes

     

    There are as many versions of mac and cheese as there are "Housewives" franchises — all of which have their place in our homes. My skillet version is crispy along the edges and has a wonderful, crunchy breadcrumb topping, which is my favorite part. Broccoli and cheese make a great pair, especially in a baked pasta. You could substitute broccolini or broccoli rabe: Broccolini is slightly sweeter than broccoli, while broccoli rabe is pleasingly bitter.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat the oven to 400 F. Bring a large pot of well salted water to a boil.

    2.

    Meanwhile, combine the panko, parsley, if using, thyme, red pepper flakes, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small skillet or in the microwave, pour it over the panko mixture, and toss to coat. Set aside.

    3.

    Cook the pasta in the boiling water for 6 minutes. Add the broccoli and cook until it is crisp-tender and the pasta is al dente, about 2 minutes more. Drain the pasta and broccoli and set aside.

    4.

    Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter to the pot and melt over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking, until the mixture begins to bubble, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk, about 1/3 cup at a time, whisking until smooth between additions. Bring to a simmer, whisking and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the mozzarella, the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan and 1 teaspoon salt, and whisk together until the cheese is mostly melted (the mozzarella may not fully incorporate into the sauce; this is OK).

    5.

    Add the pasta, broccoli and lemon juice to the sauce and toss to combine. Transfer to a large cast-iron skillet or 2-quart baking dish and top with the breadcrumb mixture. Bake until the pasta is bubbling, and the breadcrumbs are golden-brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes to allow the sauce to thicken before serving.

    Excerpted from ANTONI: LET'S DO DINNER © 2021 by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. Photography © 2021 by Paul Brissman. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

    Baked Cheesy Mac and Broccoli

    'Queer Eye' food expert Antoni Porowski demonstrates cheesy pasta dinners

    Sept. 14, 202105:35

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanComfort FoodDinnerEntertainingKid-friendlyVegetarianEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice