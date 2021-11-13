IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Anthony Contrino's Chicken Saltimbocca

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4 to 8
Chicken gets a Roman upgrade with rich, wine reduction with sage and prosciutto.
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 8 chicken cutlets (about 2 pounds), thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 slices Prosciutto di Parma, thinly sliced
  • 16 large fresh sage leafs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • Freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    If there’s one thing that Romans do well, it’s taking a few simple ingredients and turning them into a masterpiece. And this dish does not disappoint. The prosciutto, sage and white wine pair perfectly with each other. Traditionally, this dish is made with veal but chicken is less expensive and easier to find. 

    Swap option: Use sweet marsala instead of white wine for a twist on the sauce. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Season both sides of the chicken cutlets with salt.

    2.

    Working one at a time, top each cutlet with a slice of prosciutto, applying pressure to create a strong bond. Wrap the excess prosciutto around the cutlet and press it into place on the underside.

    3.

    Place two sage leaves decoratively onto each cutlet, securing them in place with toothpicks.

    4.

    Coat both sides of the cutlets with the flour, shaking off any excess, and transfer to a plate; reserve 1 tablespoon of the flour.

    5.

    Heat a large skillet over medium heat.

    6.

    Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil to the pan and cook the chicken, in batches of two, adding more oil as needed, until the prosciutto is crispy and the chicken is cooked through, about 2½ to 3 minutes per side. Transfer cooked chicken to a serving platter.

    7.

    To make the wine sauce, into the same pan, add the wine, increase the heat to high, bring to a simmer and cook until slightly reduced, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any fond, about 1 to 2 minutes.

    8.

    Add the chicken broth and return to a simmer.

    9.

    Meanwhile, combine the butter and reserved flour mixture to form a paste.

    10.

    Add the butter mixture to the pan sauce and whisk to combine.

    11.

    Cook, whisking constantly until slightly thickened, for 2 minutes.

    12.

    Season sauce with salt and pepper, to taste.

    13.

    Pour the sauce over the chicken and serve immediately. Don't forget to remove the toothpicks before enjoying! 

