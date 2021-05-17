IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best bedding for a good night's sleep, according to Good Housekeeping

Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(9)
Courtesy Anne Burrell
Anne Burrell
Ingredients

  • kosher salt
  • 1 bunch asparagus, tough lower stems removed
  • 1/2 pound sugar snap peas, ends and strings removed
  • 1/2 pound red bliss potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 spring onion, cut into thin matchsticks
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 small zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 cup veggie or chicken stock
  • 2 cups escarole, cut into thin ribbons
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it is so easy to make, filled with fresh seasonal veggies and so satisfying. It's such a versatile dish and a delicious way to get more vegetables into your diet.

    Technique tip: Use the same pot of boiling water and ice water for all the vegetables.

    Swap option: Feel free to use any combo of spring veg you want here.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a medium pot of well-salted water to a boil. Set up a bowl of well-salted ice water.

    2.

    Add the asparagus to the pot and let the water return to a boil, 4-5 minutes. Remove the asparagus and transfer it immediately to the prepared ice water. When the asparagus is completely cool, remove it from the ice water and reserve. Repeat this process with the sugar snaps.

    3.

    Toss the potatoes in the boiling water, let the water come back to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the water and spread on a baking sheet to cool.

    4.

    Cut the asparagus and sugar snaps into 1/2-inch lengths.

    5.

    Coat a large, wide pot with olive oil, toss in the onions and season with salt and crushed red pepper. Bring the pan to medium heat and cook the onions for 3-4 minutes or until they start to soften. Add the zucchini, season with salt and cook for 2-3 minutes.

    6.

    Toss in the asparagus, sugar snaps and potatoes into the pan. Stir to combine and add the stock. Cook until the stock has evaporated by half, 6-7 minutes, then stir in the escarole and cook until it wilts, 2-3 more minutes.

    7.

    Remove the pan from the heat. Add the butter and cheese and stir the mixture vigorously to bring the whole thing together. Serve immediately.

