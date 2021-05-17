This is one of my favorite brunch recipes. It only takes a few minutes to put together, features lots of fresh spring veggies and is such a bright and flavorful way to start the day.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 325 F.

2.

To a 12-inch non-stick sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

3.

In a large bowl, whisk together, eggs, Parmigiano and water. Season with salt. Stir in Leftover Spring Vegetable Stew. Pour into heated sauté pan. Using a spatula, begin to cook eggs, gently moving around and rotating the pan to allow the mixture to begin to set.

4.

Remove from heat and place into preheated oven for 10-12 minutes.

5.

Meanwhile, add mesclun salad to a medium bowl. Add juice of 1 lemon and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and toss until coated. Brush toasted baguette with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and rub with garlic clove. Sprinkle with salt.

6.

Once frittata is puffed and browned, remove from oven, garnish with mesclun salad and serve with garlicky toasted baguette.