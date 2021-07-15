IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'

Anchovy-Infused Deviled Eggs

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon mustard
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • dried herbs
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 anchovy fillets in oil, minced
  • paprika, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Even if you are not a big fan of deviled eggs, you'll likely want to nibble on these babies! These are simple to make and bring a big pescatarian punch thanks to the marinated anchovy fillets. Combined with anchovies, these deviled eggs have an incredible umami flavor.

    Technique tip: To avoid overcooking eggs after the boiling process is complete, add a cup of ice or cold water to the pot.

    Swap option: You can swap the sour cream for Greek yogurt or mayonnaise.

    Preparation

    1.

    To a medium-sized pot add the eggs and enough water to cover them.

    2.

    Bring the pot to a boil for 12 minutes then remove from the heat.

    3.

    Add eggs to a bowl of ice or cold water to cease the cooking process.

    4.

    Allow the eggs to rest for 5 minute or until cool enough to touch.

    5.

    Gently crack the eggs and remove the shells. Slice the eggs lengthwise and use a spoon to scoop out the yolk and add it to a bowl. Do this for all of the eggs. Set the egg-white shells aside.

    6.

    Add the mustard, sour cream, herbs, a few cracks of black pepper and the anchovy to the bowl with the egg yolks and use a hand blender to whip them until smooth. Add more pepper if needed, to taste.

    7.

    Transfer the mixture back into the egg-white shells. Garnish with paprika, if using, and enjoy.

    Anchovy-Infused Deviled Eggs

    Recipe Tags

    FrenchEasyEntertainingPartyPicnicSeafoodAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa