Swap option: You can swap the sour cream for Greek yogurt or mayonnaise.

Technique tip: To avoid overcooking eggs after the boiling process is complete, add a cup of ice or cold water to the pot.

Even if you are not a big fan of deviled eggs, you'll likely want to nibble on these babies! These are simple to make and bring a big pescatarian punch thanks to the marinated anchovy fillets. Combined with anchovies, these deviled eggs have an incredible umami flavor.

Preparation

1.

To a medium-sized pot add the eggs and enough water to cover them.

2.

Bring the pot to a boil for 12 minutes then remove from the heat.

3.

Add eggs to a bowl of ice or cold water to cease the cooking process.

4.

Allow the eggs to rest for 5 minute or until cool enough to touch.

5.

Gently crack the eggs and remove the shells. Slice the eggs lengthwise and use a spoon to scoop out the yolk and add it to a bowl. Do this for all of the eggs. Set the egg-white shells aside.

6.

Add the mustard, sour cream, herbs, a few cracks of black pepper and the anchovy to the bowl with the egg yolks and use a hand blender to whip them until smooth. Add more pepper if needed, to taste.

7.

Transfer the mixture back into the egg-white shells. Garnish with paprika, if using, and enjoy.