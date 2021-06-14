Technique tip: Want to give your aloo paratha a little twist? Add 1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese to the potatoes.

Use the leftovers from my Red Chile Potatoes in this recipe.

When I go back home to Dallas, my priorities are usually something like the following: Get eyebrows threaded, go to the Galleria mall with mom and eat aloo parathas at my aunt Rachna's house. I typically text Rachna, who is one of my mom's sisters-in-law, the minute I land at DFW airport, and we set a date for me to come over and eat aloo parathas while we gossip about her son Ruchir's love life.

Preparation

For the dough:

In a medium bowl, mix all the dough ingredients together and knead the dough with your hands until it is smooth and well incorporated. The dough should be soft, slightly sticky and not too wet. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

To assemble:

1.

Divide the dough and mashed potatoes into 4 equal portions (as in, 4 portions of dough and 4 portions of potatoes) and roll each portion into a ball.

2.

Generously sprinkle a clean work surface with flour. Lightly coat each dough ball with flour, then use a rolling pin to roll out each ball into a 6-inch circle, rotating the dough as you roll to maintain the circular shape and adding more flour to your work surface as needed to prevent sticking.

3.

Working one at a time, place a potato ball in the center of a dough circle, then pull the edges of the dough over the top of the ball, like you would enclose a parcel and pinch together to seal. Make sure the potato filling is nicely sealed in or it will spill out during the next step.

4.

Flip the dough-potato ball over so the seal is on the bottom and use a rolling pin to roll it out into an 8-inch circle. Repeat filling and rolling until you have four 8-inch rounds.

To cook:

1.

Warm a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Once the skillet is thoroughly heated, carefully place a paratha in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, until the underside starts to brown and blister, then flip.

2.

Add 1½ teaspoons of the oil to the surface of the paratha and spread it around with a spoon. Cook for 2 minutes, until the other side is starting to brown and blister, then flip the paratha again.

3.

Add 1½ teaspoons of the oil to the top of the paratha, spread it around, and cook until the underside is golden brown with dark brown spots, about 1 minute, then flip again. Cook the other side until golden brown with dark brown spots, no more than 1 minute.

4.

Transfer the paratha to a plate. Repeat to cook the remaining parathas. If there is residual flour in the pan, make sure to wipe it out before adding the next paratha.