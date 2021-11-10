Swap option: Substitute ground chicken or turkey for the beef for a leaner option. Swap mashed sweet potatoes or Butternut squash puree for the mashed potatoes for a sweeter, lighter version.

Technique tip: Cut your carrots, onions and celery all about the same size so they cook evenly and retain some of their texture.

This is a classic that makes me feel like I am in a pub enjoying myself. It's so comforting, especially with the cold weather. This is traditionally made with ground lamb but the American in me likes to make it with a somewhat lean beef and creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes instead. You can actually make this entirely in advance and bake when ready to serve. You can also shortcut by using premade mashed potatoes. This is a great freezer dish, which you can defrost and bake off any time.

Preparation

For the mashed potatoes:

1.

In a large pot, add the potatoes and cover amply with cold water. Bring the water up to a boil and reduce the heat so that it simmers. Add a generous pinch of salt to the water and allow the potatoes to cook until tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, 20 to 25 minutes.

2.

Drain the potatoes in a colander. Run the potatoes through a food mill or ricer.

3.

Return the empty pot to the heat and add the milk. Bring the milk to a simmer and gingerly add the potatoes back into the pot. Season with salt and whisk in 8 tablespoons of the sliced butter and sour cream. Taste for seasoning. Remove from the heat.

For the meat:

1.

In a medium-size skillet, heat the olive oil. When the oil begins to smoke lightly, add the ground beef in small pieces with the thyme and brown over high heat until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper. Remove the beef with a slotted spoon and transfer to a large bowl.

2.

Add the onions, carrot and celery to the skillet and cook with the thyme sprigs. Season with salt and pepper and cook until the vegetables are translucent and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour off any excess grease. Discard the thyme.

3.

Transfer the vegetables to the bowl with the meat. Stir in the peas, vinegar and broth. Taste for seasoning.

To assemble:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Use the remaining tablespoon butter to grease the sides and bottom of a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with 2-inch sides.

3.

Spoon a layer of the mashed potatoes on the bottom so it hugs the bottom of the dish and sprinkle with about 1/3 of the Parmesan cheese. Top the potatoes with all of the meat mixture. Top with all of the remaining mashed potatoes and all of the remaining cheese.

4.

Place the dish in the center of the oven and bake until the center is hot when poked with the tip of a knife and the top browned, 30 to 40 minutes.