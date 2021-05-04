IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Score exclusive deals up to 40% off bestselling gifts for Mother's Day

Al Roker's Oxtail Tacos

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
TODAY
Al RokerAl Roker
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)

Ingredients

Oxtail
  • 2 pounds oxtails
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • minced garlic
  • olive oil
  • 2-3 cups beef broth
    • To serve (optional)
  • flour tortillas
  • sour cream
  • shredded cheese
  • diced tomatoes

    • Chef notes

    The one thing that my mom used to make that I really loved was her oxtail stew with dumplings. I make this recipe for my family because it tastes great, but it also keeps my mom's memory alive. It's really a cold weather recipe so I decided to adapt it for the warm weather months by turning it into tacos.

    Preparation

    1.

    Season the oxtails with salt and pepper and rub them with the garlic and olive oil.

    2.

    Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and sear the oxtails on both sides for about five minutes or so.

    3.

    Add the beef broth to a quick pressure cooker. Place the seared oxtails in the broth, lock the lid and pressure cook for 15 minutes.

    4.

    Once cooked, remove the oxtails and shred the meat off the bones.

    5.

    Assemble tacos in tortillas with your choice of toppings (I like sour cream, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes), and enjoy!

    Al Roker's Oxtail Tacos

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodDinnerEasyEntertainingOne potQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mac and Greens

    Sheet-Pan Chicken with Ramps, Lemon and Smashed Garlic

    Feta and Oregano Meatballs with Greek Salad

    Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans

    Lemony Chicken Thighs with Couscous and Spinach Salad

    Springtime Pasta Bake

    Guoba with Shrimp Sauce

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Pepper Teigen's stir-fried spaghetti

    Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes