The one thing that my mom used to make that I really loved was her oxtail stew with dumplings . I make this recipe for my family because it tastes great, but it also keeps my mom's memory alive. It's really a cold weather recipe so I decided to adapt it for the warm weather months by turning it into tacos.

Preparation

1.

Season the oxtails with salt and pepper and rub them with the garlic and olive oil.

2.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and sear the oxtails on both sides for about five minutes or so.

3.

Add the beef broth to a quick pressure cooker. Place the seared oxtails in the broth, lock the lid and pressure cook for 15 minutes.

4.

Once cooked, remove the oxtails and shred the meat off the bones.

5.

Assemble tacos in tortillas with your choice of toppings (I like sour cream, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes), and enjoy!