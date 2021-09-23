Swap option: My daughter is vegetarian and she loves it without the chicken.

Technique tip: Ajiaco is best served on ceramic bowls. Regular white rice can be used as a side.

Ajiaco santafereño is a traditional thick soup from Colombia's capital, Bogotá. Perfect for cold weather, this staple will always remind me of home. This is something we don't eat very often; it's reserved for special occasions like big family dinners.

Preparation

1.

In a large, deep pot, bring water to boil. Add the salt, pepper, garlic, onion, bouillon cubes and the chicken breasts. Lower heat to medium and leave uncovered for half an hour.

2.

Remove the chicken and let it cool. Shred the chicken and keep it in a separate bowl.

3.

Add the guascas, cilantro, potatoes, arracacha and corn in the pot and boil over medium heat for about half an hour or until the potatoes are soft.

4.

Serve the ajiaco in a deep cup and add the shredded chicken on top.

5.

Add the cream and the capers on top, to taste, and avocado slices on the side.