Chef notes

The smell of my abuela's homemade pollo guisado instantly transports me back to summers spent with her as a little kid. It has a taste that is best described as love and family.

Technique tip: My abuela says most Puerto Ricans don't measure their seasoning, so season to your liking! Measure with love (and maybe take a taste or two along the way just to make sure you're on the right track).