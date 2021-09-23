Ingredients
Chef notes
The smell of my abuela's homemade pollo guisado instantly transports me back to summers spent with her as a little kid. It has a taste that is best described as love and family.
Technique tip: My abuela says most Puerto Ricans don't measure their seasoning, so season to your liking! Measure with love (and maybe take a taste or two along the way just to make sure you're on the right track).
Preparation1.
Wash the chicken in a bowl with vinegar.2.
Season the chicken with pepper, garlic, oregano, sazón and salt.3.
Sauté the onion with sofrito in a pot on medium-high heat.4.
Add the tomato sauce and water to the pot, then add cilantro and potatoes.8.
Cover and let cook for 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked to your liking.9.
Serve over white rice and enjoy. Buen provecho!