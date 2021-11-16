Chef notes

The key to this simpler version of brisket is to only use ingredients that pack a real punch: Pomegranate juice adds a tangy sweetness; the beef stock adds an extra dose of meatiness; the chile flakes give it some spice; and the shallots add depth. Who needs an entire spice cabinet when you have a few essential ingredients?

You can add more if you want to make this into a full meal — onions, carrots, and other hearty vegetables are a great companion (just be sure to add a bit more liquid to even it out). But with only five ingredients and a three-hour cooking time, this brisket will be the surprise hit of any evening.

Technique tip: If you want to freeze, allow the brisket to fully cool down, then break it into individual serving sizes. Freeze in a resealable freezer container or bag of your choosing. When ready to eat, you can either defrost or cook straight from frozen. You can cook in the microwave or in an oven on 400 F. The timing will depend on the size of the piece you are cooking, so make sure to check as you go. You can add a bit more liquid (even 1 tablespoon or 2 of water will suffice) to get started.