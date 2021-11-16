Ingredients
Chef notes
The key to this simpler version of brisket is to only use ingredients that pack a real punch: Pomegranate juice adds a tangy sweetness; the beef stock adds an extra dose of meatiness; the chile flakes give it some spice; and the shallots add depth. Who needs an entire spice cabinet when you have a few essential ingredients?
You can add more if you want to make this into a full meal — onions, carrots, and other hearty vegetables are a great companion (just be sure to add a bit more liquid to even it out). But with only five ingredients and a three-hour cooking time, this brisket will be the surprise hit of any evening.
Technique tip: If you want to freeze, allow the brisket to fully cool down, then break it into individual serving sizes. Freeze in a resealable freezer container or bag of your choosing. When ready to eat, you can either defrost or cook straight from frozen. You can cook in the microwave or in an oven on 400 F. The timing will depend on the size of the piece you are cooking, so make sure to check as you go. You can add a bit more liquid (even 1 tablespoon or 2 of water will suffice) to get started.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 325 F.2.
Place a Dutch oven or other large pot on the stove on medium-high heat, then salt the brisket on both sides. Add the brisket fat-side down in the pot (if your brisket doesn't have much fat, you can add a bit of oil to the bottom of the pot to prevent sticking). Let it cook 3 to 5 minutes on each side, until it has browned a bit. Add the pomegranate juice, beef stock, pepper flakes and shallots.3.
Place in the oven, covered tightly. Remove after three hours. If your brisket is a little larger or a little thicker, adjust the cook time accordingly. There should be a little bit of sauce on the bottom that you can spread across the brisket to make it juicier. Test to make sure it is fully cooked and add more salt as needed.