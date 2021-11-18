“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott may be identical twins, but Zooey Deschanel doesn’t have any trouble telling them apart!

Deschanel, 41, has been in a relationship with Jonathan Scott, 43, for about two years, and she talked about the experience of dating a twin during a recent interview on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Clarkson asked if the Scott brothers ever “mess with” her to confuse her.

“No, to me, they don’t look alike at all and their personalities are so different,” Deschanel said.

Jonathan and Drew Scott may be identical twins, but Deschanel says she can always tell them apart. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

“Wow, OK, love is interesting because they do look alike!” Clarkson said.

But Deschanel insisted that even before she met the twins while filming a 2019 episode of Apple TV+’s “Carpool Karaoke” — which is where sparks first flew between her and Jonathan — she could always tell who was who.

“We met on 'Carpool Karaoke,' and I was with my sister, and my sister’s like, ‘I cannot tell them apart,’ like before we met them, and I was like, ‘What do you mean? They look so different to me,’” she said. “So even before I met them, I thought they looked totally different.”

Drew has been rocking a beard lately whereas Jonathan has been more clean-shaven in recent photos, but “even without the beard, they don’t look alike to me,” Deschanel added.

The Scott brothers sported different beards and hairstyles — but identical body language — on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in August. NBC

The Scott brothers may not look completely alike to Deschanel, but it’s undeniable that as identical twins, they share some incredible similarities that go beyond appearance.

In a 2018 visit to TODAY, they revealed that they sometimes even feel each other’s pain.

"I know this sounds weird, but back in our college days, I was in a different province (in Canada) than Jonathan, (and) I injured myself playing basketball,'' Drew said. "I had to go for knee surgery, and all of a sudden he had to take four days off from work because his knee was hurting him, and I hadn't told him about (the surgery)."

"There's weird things like that through our whole lives that happened,'' Jonathan added.

They also seem to be on the same mental wavelength.

"All of a sudden the most random thing will pop into my head, and I'll call him,'' Jonathan said. "And he'll say to me before I say to him, 'Hey I was just thinking...' I'm like, 'That's exactly the same thing I was just calling about.'''