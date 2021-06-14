Zooey Deschanel says she doesn't 'remember any dates before' Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel is so smitten with boyfriend Jonathan Scott, she can't even recall any of the men she dated before him.

The former "New Girl" star gushed to Us Weekly about how lucky she feels to be in a relationship with the "Property Brothers" host.

"I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world,” said Deschanel, 41. "So, I’m just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works."

Though Deschanel shares co-hosting duties on the newly revived "The Celebrity Dating Game" with pop singer Michael Bolton, she said she'd never look for love on a dating game herself.

“I have the best boyfriend in the world, so I don’t even think about doing something like that,” Deschanel said, adding that she doesn’t even “remember any dates before Jonathan!”

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel met in August 2019 and went public with their romance a month later. Rich Fury / Getty Images

It's hardly the first time the "Elf" star opened up about her feelings for Scott. In April, she paid tribute to Scott on Instagram to celebrate his 43rd birthday. In a sweet Instagram post, Deschanel called her beau "my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman."

She added, "I love you always and in all ways. I don’t want to seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I’m the luckiest girl in the world."

Scott is also not hiding the fact that he's blissfully in love. In March, the HGTV star shared a cute Instagram selfie of him and Deschanel standing in front of a tree. "What a perfect day with my perfect person," he captioned the sweet shot, adding the hashtag #SunnySkiesAhead.

Scott also gushed about how fun it was quarantining last year with Deschanel, who shares daughter Elsie Otter, 5, and son Charlie Wolf, 4, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef," Scott told E!’s “Daily Pop” in September. "So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun."

Deschanel and Scott met in August 2019 while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with their respective siblings, "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Jonathan Scott said in April 2020 on his brother's podcast, "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott."

"You were very gentlemanly!" Deschanel replied on the podcast.

