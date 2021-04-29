Zooey Deschanel makes adoring tribute to boyfriend Jonathan Scott on his birthday

Zooey Deschanel made a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott, in honor of his 43rd birthday on Wednesday.

Deschanel, 41, wrote that he is a "kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal.”

She added a photograph of him eating for good measure.

“I don’t want to seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote, with three red heart emoji.

Scott hopped into the comments and echoed her sentiments.

“Thank you. You make me the happiest guy in the galaxy,” he replied to fans’ delight. “And thank you for supporting my unbridled love of all things fromage!!”

His twin brother, Drew Scott, also replied with a few heart emoji.

It’s not the first time Deschanel has sung Jonathan Scott’s praises on social media. In January, she called him her “2020 MVP,” writing that he always made her “feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year.”

Deschanel and Scott met in August 2019 while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," where they sang a mashup of the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and Britney Spears’ hit song “...Baby One More Time" alongside their respective siblings, "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Scott said last April on his brother's podcast, "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott."

The two have since been spotted together frequently, from announcing their relationship by going Universal Studios to attending Jonathan and Drew's brother JD Scott's wedding on Halloween.

Scott has been open on Instagram about his love for the "New Girl" actor as well. On her birthday in January, he wrote she is "caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside."

"You fill my life with so much joy," he concluded.