Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott re-create scene from 1 of her most popular films

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott re-created an iconic scene from "(500) Days of Summer," and we have to say they did a pretty great job.

Known as the "elevator scene," the moment in the 2009 film comes as Deschanel's character, Summer Finn, talks to Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character, Tom Hansen, for the first time. She overhears the Smiths playing in his earphones and comments on what great taste he has in music.

Well, in Deschanel and Scott's re-creation of the scene, the 41-year-old actor asks the "Property Brothers" star what floor he wants her to push, and Scott mishears, so he answers, "Oak. Probably like a dark oak."

Scott, 43, captioned the short clip with the caption, "Yeah, sometimes I’m *mildly* socially awkward," adding the hashtags #oblivious, #500daysofsummer and #duet.

Duet is likely referring to the TikTok trend of splicing two videos into one, so we're guessing they actually weren't together when they recorded this, making it all the more impressive!

Fans of the couple, who have been dating since 2019 after they met filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," seemed to really love the sweet interaction between the two.

"This. Is.the. Best," wrote one fan, accompanied by a series of laughing emoji. "It’s the oak for me."

Another person wrote, "When you can't stop your mind from working, even in the elevator."

"Awwwww... I finally watched this movie this week too," wrote another. "How cute."

The loving bond between Scott and Deschanel seems to be stronger than ever, and nothing is more evident of this than when they gave a joint interview to People earlier this month.

Scott told the magazine that quarantine during the pandemic helped him focus on his own love for Deschanel and that she was sending it right back to him in return.

"I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated," he said. "And I was like 'what?' So I think I'll hold onto this one."