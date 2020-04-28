Zooey Deschanel recalls the confusion over 1st date with Jonathan Scott

Sparks immediately flew when Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott met each other on "Carpool Karaoke," and now the couple are opening up about their relationship.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Scott said on his fellow Property Brother's podcast, "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott."

"You were very gentlemanly!" Deschanel replied.

The now-couple filmed the episode last August, where they sang a mashup of the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and Britney Spears’ hit song “...Baby One More Time" alongside their respective siblings, "Bones" actress Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

The chat with Scott and Deschanel was recorded before the coronavirus shutdowns, so it doesn't include insight into their life in quarantine. However, they were more than happy to share cute and quirky details about their relationship.

For instance, Deschanel was a little confused on their first date.

"He said, 'Are you bringing people?' and I was like, 'No, just me.' And then I was like, 'Should I bring people? Should I call my sister?'" she laughed. She also said she too was flirting the moment she met Scott.

It turns out Deschanel was a fan of her future boyfriend's show before they met.

"I liked the show before I met you guys," she said, adding, "I wasn’t creeping on you or anything."

Drew Scott joked that Deschanel was such a super fan that she used to send "weird stalkery Twitter posts" to him.

While Deschanel was familiar with the Property Brothers, her future boyfriend had to get up to speed with her work. Jonathan Scott said he had never seen an episode of "New Girl" until they started dating. However, he said on the podcast he had recently finished the series, a move he said was indicative of his "true love."

In their downtime, the couple also shared how much they love going to escape rooms, where people are locked in a room and have a limited amount of time to break free.

Deschanel celebrated her boyfriend's birthday Tuesday with a sweet Instagram photo showing her giving him a kiss on the cheek.

"This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful," she wrote. "So happy I get to make your birthday cake."