Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott look cozy in their red carpet debut

Zooey Deschanel and her new beau, Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers,” walked their first red carpet together at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.

Scott hosted the event, and Deschanel presented an award, according to a release from the Critics’ Choice Association.

“Yes, it is our first red carpet together because she is also a huge advocate for independent films and documentary films as well,” Scott told People Magazine. “So, for us to come and be able to support this is very important.”

Scott recently brought Deschanel as his date to his brother JD’s Halloween wedding. Wedding attendees — including Scott and Deschanel — dressed in their best Halloween costumes.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at his brother JD Scott's Halloween-themed wedding to makeup artist Annalee Belle in Las Vegas. @zooeydeschanel/instagram

“It was like a dream wedding with every super hero and movie character that you can possibly imagine,” he told People. “And now, you know, we can fight crime at night because we have the Batman and Catwoman outfits!”

Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, 41, have been linked since Scott posted photos of them filming “Carpool Karaoke” together in August. The two were also photographed on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” during the “Movie Night” episode on Sept. 30.

They later apparently made their relationship Instagram official, posting funny photos of Scott holding Deschanel surrounded by zombies and the like at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in October.

Deschanel and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, split earlier this year.

In a statement to TODAY, the couple said they were “better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.”

Deschanel, 39, and Pechenik, 47, have two children together: Elsie, 4 and Charlie, 2.

Scott split from his first wife several years ago.