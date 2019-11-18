Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott had themselves a great weekend in Las Vegas!

The romance between the "New Girl" star and one of the stars of HGTV's "Property Brothers" continued in Sin City over the weekend, as Scott, 41, posted a selfie on Instagram Sunday of Deschanel, 39, giving him a kiss on the cheek during their night out.

"Simply a perfect date night,'' he wrote. "From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlasvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time."

Deschanel posted the same photo on Instagram, writing "Cutie" in the caption.

It's the latest sweet moment in a romance that began in September when the two were photographed on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” during the “Movie Night” episode.

They made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween, posting funny photos of Scott holding Deschanel surrounded by zombies at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Deschanel went as Scott's date to his brother JD's Halloween-themed wedding, with the couple dressing up as Batman and Catwoman for the special occasion.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel got into the spirit at the Halloween-themed wedding of Scott's older brother.

The couple made their red carpet debut earlier this month when Scott hosted the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York, and Deschanel presented an award.

“Yes, it is our first red carpet together because she is also a huge advocate for independent films and documentary films as well,” Scott told People Magazine. “So, for us to come and be able to support this is very important.”

Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, split in September after four years of marriage. They have two children together, Elsie, 4 and Charlie, 2.

Scott divorced his first wife in 2010. He most recent relationship was with Jacinta Kuznetsov, which the couple broke off in April.