Zach Braff posts sweet birthday message to ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh

Zach Braff still has a lot of love for his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, he shared a touching black-and-white photo of Pugh, 27, sitting by the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

On the photo, in which he tagged her, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, " legend."

Zach Braff posted this photo to celebrate ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh's birthday. @zachbraff via Instagram

In January 2022, Braff, 47, also celebrated Pugh's birthday, posting a photo of her in the pool on his IG Stories. "Happy Birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," he wrote at the time.

However, after almost three years of dating, the former couple called it quits in early 2022. Pugh shared that they tried their best to keep it private, especially since her fans often publicly didn't approve of her relationship with Braff, who is 21 years her senior.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

When they were dating, Pugh said she got a lot of backlash online regarding her relationship with Braff. Like when she posted a photo of him in honor of his 45th birthday, she couldn't believe how many negative comments were rolling in. So she uploaded a three-minute video responding to her critics.

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love,” she said in the clip. “And I would never in my life, ever, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really, has nothing to do with you.”