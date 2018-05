share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee, Hoda and John Cena welcome actors Zacahry Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells, who in addition to being friends are co-stars in the 50th anniversary edition of “The Boys in the Band,” the groundbreaking play about a group of gay men who gather for a friend’s birthday party. “To get to do it with these guys is just a dream,” Bomer says.