Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 8, 2019, 9:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Zac Efron is beginning the long road to recovery.

"The Greatest Showman” star revealed in an Instagram post Thursday that he has undergone surgery after he tore his ACL while skiing.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar⛷ but all is good,” the "Neighbors” actor wrote. “I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!”

However accidental, Efron, 31, is literally looking different from head to toe these days. In addition to this injury, he turned heads last month when he unveiled bleach-blonde hair (which is a far cry from the dreadlocks he sported last summer).

Will the torn ACL slow down Efron, who is something of an adrenaline junkie? He’s chronicled his adventures with a wide range of extreme sports on Instagram, so it remains to be seen if and when he's back at it.

When Efron isn't pushing his body to the limit, he has kept busy in front of the camera and has generated buzz for his role as serial killer Ted Bundy in the film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile."

Whether he's playing a serial killer or sandboarding, here's hoping Efron gets back on his feet and returns to full strength soon!