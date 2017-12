share tweet pin email

Actor Zac Efron joins TODAY to talk about his role in the new movie musical “The Greatest Showman,” loosely based on the life of P.T. Barnum. He says musicals are hard work: “I didn’t come out of the womb tap-dancing,” he jokes. Then, on his way to the plaza, whom should Efron run into but Ed Sheeran! (By TODAY with our sponsor The Greatest Showman)