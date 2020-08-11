Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake

Zac Efron is hearing the pitter-patter of little feet.

The “High School Musical” alum will star in the film “Three Men and a Baby,” a remake of the 1987 box office hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is slated to stream on Disney+.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The original “Three Men and a Baby” itself was a remake of a French film and starred Ted Danson, Tom Selleck and Steve Guttenberg as three swinging New York bachelors who live together and take in a baby girl left on their doorstep by one of their old flames. At first, they are overwhelmed by the responsibility, but eventually grow to love her.

The movie, directed by late "Star Trek" star Leonard Nimoy, was a huge smash, earning more than $167 million worldwide. It spawned a 1990 sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” which reunited the three leads.

Efron, 32, is no stranger to boarding existing projects, having starred in the big-screen adaptation of “Baywatch” in 2017. This project will also mark a reunion of sorts for Disney and Efron, who rocketed to stardom in the company's "High School Musical" franchise.