Zac Efron plays with his 3-year-old sister in adorable Thanksgiving video

Zac Efron spent some quality time with his family over the holidays, including his younger siblings.

On Nov. 24, the actor's brother, Dylan Efron, shared a sweet video montage on Instagram capturing some of the entertaining moments from their family’s Thanksgiving celebration.

In the first clip of the video, the “High School Musical” star was holding his 3-year-old sister Olivia’s hands and proceeded to swing her around in circles in a yard. Dylan Efron followed suit, swinging around their younger brother, Henry.

The following clip captured the aftermath of the sibling fun. When Zac Efron let go of her hands, Olivia stumbled around for a few moments before Dylan Efron scooped her up and held her in his arms. As for Henry, he was ready for round two, running up to Zac Efron to grab his hands.

Zac Efron has given fans brief glimpses of his life as a big brother on social media over the years.

Back in June, the 36-year-old actor posted a snap on Instagram that captured a trip with his siblings to the circus, a sweet nod to his role in “The Greatest Showman.” In the photo, Zac Efron smiled big while he held Henry and Olivia in front of a sign of a clown.

After previously calling Olivia a “little heartbreaker” in July 2021, Zac Efron proudly declared his little sister his Valentine back in February in an adorable post on Instagram.

In the photo, Zac Efron and his little sister sat side-by-side together on the couch as she clutched her stuffed animal. The actor appeared to be in the middle of reading Olivia a story, flipping open the story book cover while she watched.

He was faced with some competition for the title though, with his brother Dylan Efron adding in the comments, “No she’s mine.”

Despite the friendly teasing, Dylan Efron has praised his brother for his role as an older sibling. For the actor’s 36th birthday, he shared a series of photos on Instagram over the years of the actor, including a snap of the four siblings to start the post.

In the first photo, Dylan Efron held Henry upside down while Zac Efron held Olivia upside down, as the two younger siblings giggle.

“I know exactly the type of big brother I want to be for Olivia and Henry because you were that brother to me,” Dylan Efron wrote in the caption.