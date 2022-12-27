Zac Efron posts sweet pics celebrating little sister’s 3rd birthday

Zac Efron melted hearts everywhere when he posted a sweet photo for his sister's birthday.

Efron, 35, shared a photo on Dec. 26 of him holding his sister, Olivia, in his arms and wishing her a happy birthday. She gazes lovingly at him while wearing a crochet flower headband.

In a second photo, Efron kisses the top of her head while she gives him a hug.

The photos sent fans into a frenzy in the comments.

“Will you hold me like this?” one commenter asked.

"Well my ovaries are on fire now.. thanks for nothing," one user wrote.

"Can you pls be the father of my children," another Instagrammer asked.

"I think we spoiled her," wrote Efron's little brother, Dylan Efron.

Dylan Efron, 30, previously posted photos of himself with Olivia, asking for gift ideas ahead of her third birthday.

"My sister turns 3 on xmas day— any gift ideas would be greatly appreciated! Just tryin to stay her favorite brother over here," he wrote in the caption.

Zac Efron first posted about Olivia back in 2021. "My sister Olivia, little heartbreaker," he said.

While the photos show the actor's softer side, Efron said in a May interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" he isn't ready to be a father yet after portraying one his role in "Firestarter."

"You know what? I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary," he told DeGeneres. "I have a bit more growing to do, probably. I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know what to say now."

In the film, based on the 1980 sci-fi thriller by Stephen King, Efron plays a father who is protecting his daughter, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, as the government chases her for her special powers.

"All of a sudden I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part," he said with a laugh. "I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought it would just kind of click, but no, that’s not really the case!

"Luckily, Ryan is just so sweet, she’s just the coolest, and after two days, we had the best bond, so that part got really easy," he added.

He continued: "I have a healthy respect for parents. I’m very grateful for them all. I love you so much, Mom," he said as he waved to his mother in the audience.