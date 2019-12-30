Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening infection while filming his show, “Killing Zac Efron” in Papua New Guinea. Before the holidays, The Sunday Telegraph in Australia reported that Efron was airlifted by a medevac crew to Brisbane and then rushed to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital nearby in Spring Hill.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that it is believed the 32-year-old actor contracted typhoid or another bacterial infection while filming in Papua New Guinea. Efron reportedly spent several days in the hospital before he was able to travel back to the United States on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday night, Efron took to Instagram to confirm that he did "get sick."

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out," he wrote in the caption of the post. "I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

Mayo Clinic states that typhoid fever can be caused by Salmonella type bacteria, but is rare in most “industrialized countries.” It can be spread through contaminated food and water, leading those infected to develop a high fever, headache, as well as abdominal pain. There are vaccines against typhoid, but it is most commonly treated with antibiotics and has a recovery period of a few days.

Efron’s Quibi show was announced on November 20 and is set to follow the actor off the grid for three weeks in the jungle on a remote island. Efron will be equipped with “nothing but basic gear, a guide partner, and a will to survive,” according to Variety.

The star of “The Greatest Showman” was reportedly seen in the United States last week and appeared healthy, according to E! News.

TODAY contacted Efron’s representatives for a response but did not hear back.