Zac Efron joins 'High School Musical' cast for singalong reunion

It’s time for a “High School” reunion.

The cast of “High School Musical” will get together from their homes to perform “We’re All in This Together” from the smash 2006 Disney film as part of “The Disney Family Singalong,” airing Thursday on ABC, reports Deadline.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel will all take part.

Tisdale couldn't contain her excitement while sharing the Deadline story on her Instagram page.

"ITS HAPPENING!!! We have reunited for a special night just for you guys! Thanks @kennyortegablog for the shout out! Honestly all I want to do in this moment is bring everyone some joy," she wrote.

Efron and Hudgens made sweet music together in "High School Musical."

“I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join,” Kenny Ortega, who directed the movie, told Deadline. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine. “

Ortega said getting Efron onboard was the last piece of the puzzle, while adding all the stars are excited to revisit their East High days.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” Ortega said.

“Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

Hudgens and Tisdale have already been getting re-acquainted with the movie. Shortly after quarantining last month, the actresses shared videos of themselves dancing to “We’re All in This Together.”

Tisdale posted a clip of herself dancing along to the song.

"If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this hopefully this will brighten your day a little!" she wrote.

"Well. It’s come to this. Lol," Hudgens wrote alongside a split of her singing and having some wine and Tisdale showing off her moves.