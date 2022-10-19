Zac Efron celebrates 35th birthday by sharing never-before-seen childhood photo

Zac Efron is still young at heart!

The "Greatest Beer Run Ever" star shared a sweet photo of himself at the tender age of 7 in honor of his birthday on Oct. 18.

"35, but still 7 at heart," he captioned the picture. "Thanks for all the bday love🤍"

The sweet snap shows the actor in a shark tooth necklace and blue T-shirt with a crustacean stuck in his mouth.

In the years since he skyrocketed to fame as the leading man in Disney's "High School Musical" franchise, Efron has landed dozens of roles. Initially, Efron mostly played an on-screen "himbo" — slang for an attractive but unintelligent man — but he eventually transitioned into more dramatic roles and even hosted a Netflix documentary show.

In a September 2022 interview with Men’s Health, he told the outlet he considers Leonardo DiCaprio, another former teen heartthrob who successfully transitioned to more challenging roles, his North Star.

Efron even portrayed a dad in "Firestarter," an adaptation of a 1980 sci-fi thriller novel by Stephen King that came out earlier this year.

However, in a May 2022 interview on "The Ellen Show," he said he wasn't sure he was ready to have a child in real life.

"I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don’t know, I don’t know what to say now," he said jokingly. “I have a healthy respect for parents. I’m very grateful for them all.

He waved to his mother in the audience.

"I love you so much, Mom," he said.