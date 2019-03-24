Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 24, 2019, 6:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

Everyone’s favorite canine crime-fighting cohort is heading back to the big screen — but now with two Hollywood stars serving as the voices behind the movie’s beloved main characters.

“High School Musical” star Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried, of “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” will play two key roles in the company’s animated reboot of the 1960s’ classic Scooby Doo, called “Scoob,” Deadline reported. (The last reboot of the famous Saturday morning cartoon was “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed,” released in 2004.)

Efron will play Fred Jones, while Seyfried was cast as Daphne Blake.

The duo joins Will Forte as Shaggy and "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez as Velma. Warner Bros. is also bringing back long-time voice actor Frank Welker as the voice of the goofy dog. It was Welker himself who played the hound in the original series, “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!”

Warner Bros. is also expanding Scooby’s universe big-time with the new release, which will include other characters from Hanna-Barbera’s world. Tracy Morgan makes an appearance as Captain Caveman, while the infamous Dick Dastardly will be the film’s primary villain.

While the film was initially slated for fall 2018, it’s now scheduled for a spring 2020 release. It joins a number of old-time favorites getting the reboot treatment, including "The Sandlot," "Dora the Explorer" and others.

We can’t wait to see what trouble Scooby and the gang get into next!