Zac Brown Band debuts moving song about a father's love for his daughter

Father’s Day is just days away, but there’s no need to wait to get the dad-related festivities underway.

And thanks to the Zac Brown Band, there’s even a perfect soundtrack for the celebration — their new single, “The Man Who Loves You Most.”

The tear-jerker track, devoted to the special bond a father and daughter share, first debuted on John Krasinski’s "Some Good News" in May, where it served as a wedding song sung solo by frontman Zac Brown.

Now the single is officially out, as is an accompanying lyric video that highlights the sweet message Brown, a father of four daughters, wrote himself.

“I hope you find a guy that treats you right / On your wedding night, I’ll raise a toast / I hope he understands I’ll always be the man that loves you the most,” he sings.

Be sure to grab a tissue before the final refrain, because like all good things, fathers don’t last forever, as Brown poignantly notes near the close of the ballad.

In the text that accompanies the video on YouTube, the caption reads, “Dedicated to a father’s unconditional love for his daughter.” And this isn’t the first time a song from the Zac Brown Band could boast such a claim. Back in 2015, they released “I’ll Be Your Man (Song for a Daughter),” which tackles the same topic with just as much sentiment.

As for the current single, Brown penned and recorded it in quarantine, as he and his band have been unable to meet in the studio. And, with the coronavirus pandemic still making social distancing a necessity, they’ve had to postpone all of their pending concerts.

In March, a teary-eyed Brown explained that the band let go of 90 percent of their longtime crew members. But he also stressed taking the pandemic seriously, lest everyone lose more in the long run.

"We have to look out for the future of all of our jobs and for the economy and for each other," he said.