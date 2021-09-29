The Zac Brown Band's comeback hit a bit of a delay when the country-rock group's lead singer announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s 'The Comeback Tour,'" Brown said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "... I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job."

"The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first."

According to the band's website, the canceled show dates are Sept. 30 in Clarkston, Michigan; Oct. 1 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; Oct. 2 in Syracuse, New. York; and Oct. 3 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Fans can get refunds for the canceled shows.

Brown said in his Instagram post that the band will resume the tour "as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so."

"I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential," Brown wrote. "I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback."

The other band members include Coy Bowles, Clay Cook, Daniel de los Reyes, Jimmy De Martini, Chris Fryar, John Driskell Hopkins and Matt Mangano.

The shows for Oct. 8 and after are still scheduled to go on as planned, the website states.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.