Matthew McConaughey doesn't wear deodorant — a co-star revealed what he smells like

Matthew McConaughey has said publicly that he hasn't worn deodorant for decades because a man should smell like "a man."

So what, exactly, does that smell like?

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown, who had a small role in the 2008 comedy "Tropic Thunder" that featured McConaughey, has the answer.

Brown remembered reading in a 2005 People interview that McConaughey doesn't use deodorant, so she told Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show" that she wanted to get to the bottom of that issue on the set of "Tropic Thunder."

"I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he did not have an odor," Brown said. "My first thought was, 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right.'"

It turns out McConaughey was not exaggerating.

"He does not have an odor," she said. "He smells like granola and good living. That's all I can say. He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him. It's not musty or crazy."

The former "Community" star also said McConaughey was "very kind" to her during their time working on the film.

"I'd been a fan since 'A Time To Kill,' so the idea that I got to be in scenes with him and be directed by Ben Stiller and be in a film that was that funny - it was a great experience," Brown said.

The unorthodox hygiene routines of celebrities have been coming to the forefront lately, whether it's Jake Gyllenhaal saying he finds bathing to be "less necessary," or Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell saying they sometimes go five or six days without bathing their children until the smell lets them know it's time to get back in the tub.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also shared that they don't bathe their children that often. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends that children ages 6 to 11 bathe at least once a week.

No word from medical experts yet on exactly what it takes to smell like granola and good living.

