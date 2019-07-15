YouTube star and U.K. television presenter Emily Hartridge died Friday at the age of 35.

A post to her Instagram page the following day broke the news to her followers.

The London-based content creator behind the popular "10 reasons why..." videos had planned a mental-health meetup with her female fans on Saturday, but hours before that was set to take place, those fans learned what happened.

"Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the statement on Hartridge's page read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away."

Hartridge had more than 350,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel and had raked in more than 137 million views since joining the platform in 2007.

"The main purpose of my channel is to make you laugh and also throw in a bit of honesty because let's be honest (pun intended), life is JUST too short," she wrote in the About section of her channel.

Her funny, frank and relatable videos allowed her to amass a loyal following.

"We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten," the Instagram update continued. "She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."

While that statement only mentioned "an accident," according to a report from The Guardian, Hartridge died when an electric scooter she was riding collided with a truck in southwest London.

The publication called it "the first fatal collision involving an e-scooter in Great Britain."

In a comedy bit for her latest "10 reasons why..." video (which includes some not-safe-for-work content), Hartridge's boyfriend, Jake Hazell, presented her with two scooters, including one e-scooter.

On Monday morning, Hazell shared a video thanking Hartridge's fans for their messages of support during this difficult time.

An emotional Hazell said that he made the clip because, "Emily was the person who encouraged me to talk about how I was feeling."

YouTube also commented on the loss of the beloved personality in tweet from its Creators account.

We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) July 13, 2019

"We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge," the message read. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans."