How to watch YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation commencement

YouTube is hosting a very special global virtual commencement ceremony titled “Dear Class of 2020" on June 7, 2020. BTS, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Lady Gaga are all promised to appear.

Here's everything we know about the star-studded YouTube 2020 graduation event.

What is "Dear Class of 2020"?

"In 'Dear Class of 2020,' people from around the world will join the class of 2020 as a singular community to celebrate their resilience, and the endless possibilities of their future," YouTube said in a statement to TODAY. "This festival-style lineup combines classic commencement day themes with a diverse array of entertainment that will capture all of the emotions of graduation including pride, hope, optimism and camaraderie."

This event will be a capstone on YouTube’s Graduate #WithMe celebration, inspired by the students who use the platform to reach out to their classmates and express themselves. In the weeks leading up to the show, videos from members of the Class of 2020 have been highlighted on YouTube, reflecting their creativity in the face of adversity.

How can I watch the YouTube graduation event?

The YouTube 2020 graduation event can be streamed on the YouTube Originals channel, the Learn@Home site and right here in this post. For the best viewing experience, fans can tune-in on their smart TVs via the official YouTube app.

What time does "Dear Class of 2020" start?

Premiering Sunday, June 7, 2020, the YouTube 2020 graduation event begins at 3:00 p.m. EST and will last approximately four hours.

Who will be there?

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are expected to both deliver commencement addresses in “Dear Class of 2020.” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will also deliver an inspirational message to the class of 2020. Other speakers include BTS, Lady Gaga, Secretary Robert M. Gates, Sundar Pichai, Secretary Condoleezza Rice and Malala Yousafzai.

TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager will be making a special appearance as well.

There will be performances by BTS, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Lizzo with The New York Philharmonic, Maluma, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion. Taylor Swift is also included on the roster.

In addition to those featured performances, there will be a very special performance of “Beautiful Day” produced by Finneas, featuring Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Ben Platt.

What is the schedule?

Block 1: 3:00 p.m. EST (approximate timing)

Lizzo

Alicia Keys

Justin Timberlake

The Simpsons

Liza Koshy

Shawn Mendes

President and Mrs. Obama welcome

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

FINNEAS & Co.

Michelle Obama

Block 2: 4:00 p.m. ES (approximate timing)

Missy Elliott

Mr. Kate

Jimmy Kimmel

AsapSCIENCE

Alicia Keys

BTS commencement

Colin Jost

Mark Rober

Sundar Pichai

John Green

Schitt’s Creek

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Sec. Condoleezza Rice

Block 3: 5:18 p.m. EST (approximate timing)

Jennifer Lopez

Malala

The Try Guys

Maluma

Jack Black

Sec. Robert M. Gates

Chris Pine

Jackie Aina

Dude Perfect

Block 4: 6:00 p.m. EST (approximate timing)

Billy Porter

John Mulaney

Demi Lovato

Nikkie De Jager

Prajakta Koli

Seth Rogen

Heath & Zane

Lady Gaga

Chloe X Halle

President Barack Obama

Katy Perry

Block 5: 7:00 p.m. EST (approximate timing)

Megan Thee Stallion

CNCO

BTS performance

Return for the YouTube 2020 graduation event on June 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST.