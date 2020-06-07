How to watch YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation commencement

YouTube is hosting a very special global virtual commencement ceremony titled “Dear Class of 2020" on June 7, 2020. BTS, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Lady Gaga are all promised to appear.
Here's everything we know about the star-studded YouTube 2020 graduation event.
What is "Dear Class of 2020"?
"In 'Dear Class of 2020,' people from around the world will join the class of 2020 as a singular community to celebrate their resilience, and the endless possibilities of their future," YouTube said in a statement to TODAY. "This festival-style lineup combines classic commencement day themes with a diverse array of entertainment that will capture all of the emotions of graduation including pride, hope, optimism and camaraderie."
This event will be a capstone on YouTube’s Graduate #WithMe celebration, inspired by the students who use the platform to reach out to their classmates and express themselves. In the weeks leading up to the show, videos from members of the Class of 2020 have been highlighted on YouTube, reflecting their creativity in the face of adversity.
How can I watch the YouTube graduation event?
The YouTube 2020 graduation event can be streamed on the YouTube Originals channel, the Learn@Home site and right here in this post. For the best viewing experience, fans can tune-in on their smart TVs via the official YouTube app.
What time does "Dear Class of 2020" start?
Premiering Sunday, June 7, 2020, the YouTube 2020 graduation event begins at 3:00 p.m. EST and will last approximately four hours.
Who will be there?
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are expected to both deliver commencement addresses in “Dear Class of 2020.” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will also deliver an inspirational message to the class of 2020. Other speakers include BTS, Lady Gaga, Secretary Robert M. Gates, Sundar Pichai, Secretary Condoleezza Rice and Malala Yousafzai.
TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager will be making a special appearance as well.
There will be performances by BTS, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Lizzo with The New York Philharmonic, Maluma, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion. Taylor Swift is also included on the roster.
In addition to those featured performances, there will be a very special performance of “Beautiful Day” produced by Finneas, featuring Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Ben Platt.
What is the schedule?
Block 1: 3:00 p.m. EST (approximate timing)
Lizzo
Alicia Keys
Justin Timberlake
The Simpsons
Liza Koshy
Shawn Mendes
President and Mrs. Obama welcome
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
FINNEAS & Co.
Michelle Obama
Block 2: 4:00 p.m. ES (approximate timing)
Missy Elliott
Mr. Kate
Jimmy Kimmel
AsapSCIENCE
Alicia Keys
BTS commencement
Colin Jost
Mark Rober
Sundar Pichai
John Green
Schitt’s Creek
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sec. Condoleezza Rice
K-pop sensations BTS take over TODAY plaza for live interviewFeb. 21, 202003:54
Block 3: 5:18 p.m. EST (approximate timing)
Jennifer Lopez
Malala
The Try Guys
Maluma
Jack Black
Sec. Robert M. Gates
Chris Pine
Jackie Aina
Dude Perfect
Block 4: 6:00 p.m. EST (approximate timing)
Billy Porter
John Mulaney
Demi Lovato
Nikkie De Jager
Prajakta Koli
Seth Rogen
Heath & Zane
Lady Gaga
Chloe X Halle
President Barack Obama
Katy Perry
Block 5: 7:00 p.m. EST (approximate timing)
Megan Thee Stallion
CNCO
BTS performance
Return for the YouTube 2020 graduation event on June 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST.