'Younger' star Molly Bernard and wife Hannah Lieberman welcome baby No. 1

Congratulations, new moms Molly Bernard and Hannah Lieberman!

The "Younger" star and her wife welcomed a "sassy" baby girl on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11:11 p.m., according to an Instagram post on Feb. 11.

"We are overjoyed and more in love than we ever imagined. It’s been a gorgeous two week whirlwind adjusting to parenthood and it’s the coolest club we’ve ever been in," Bernard captioned the post.

She shared a series of sweet photos, including one of her baby's feet in the air and others holding the newborn close to their chests. None of the photos showed the baby's face, and some had a smiling emoji with hearts where the face would be.

Bernard went on describe her average day with a newborn baby, writing that within a span of 60 seconds, her wife was peed on during a diaper change as she experienced "projectile poop." "My nips are sore, oxytocin is high — MOMS RULE."

"Hannah and I want to stay in our new family cocoon of diapers and milk and snuggles and eat every second of it up for as long as possible," she concluded the post with heart emojis.

The 34-year-old announced that the two were expecting their "first gayby" in an Instagram post in November 2022, writing that they "couldn't be more excited to start our parenthood journey!"

"Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task," she wrote. "Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her."

With big smiles on their faces, Bernard revealed her engagement to Lieberman in January 2020, writing on Instagram, "We said YES!" with a ring emoji.