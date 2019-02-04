Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 5:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Kristoff St. John, an actor known to legions of fans for his work on “The Young and the Restless,” has died. He was 52.

Police said that officers responded to his home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles at 2:05 p.m. Sunday and found him dead from a possible alcohol overdose.

St. John had been on the CBS soap opera since 1991 and won a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards for his role of Neil Winters. He and his co-stars recently appeared in a video promoting CBS' coverage of the Super Bowl.

St. John leaves behind two children and a fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, who posted a heartbreaking tribute to him on her Instagram page.

“How did it happen ???” she wrote. “How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can't believe ... you were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man.”

Several other people also expressed their shock and sadness, including Vivica A. Fox, former "Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown, fellow “Young and the Restless” star Alice Hunter, St. John's lawyer Mark Geragos and veteran soap opera actor Tyler Christopher .

St. John lost his 24-year-old son that he had with ex-wife Mia St. John in 2014 to an apparent suicide. One of the actor's more recent tweets came a few weeks ago in response to someone writing about grieving the loss of a child.