April 24, 2019, 1:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Kristoff St. John's family, friends and fans said their goodbyes to the star in February, following his sudden death from heart failure at the age of 52.

Now the show that became his television home for more than 27 years is saying farewell and giving his on-screen family a chance to mourn the loss of his beloved character, Neil Winters.

Kristoff St. John as Neil Winters on "The Young and the Restless." CBS

This week "The Young and the Restless" revealed Winters' death and will continue to offer glimpses of how that loss affects the familiar faces of Genoa City.

"One extraordinary man touched the lives of so many and will never be forgotten," the show tweeted alongside a preview clip.

The brief video shows some of the most recognizable characters from the long-running soap opera — Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and more — as they react to the sad news.

It also shows the return of Neil Winters' half-brother, Malcolm, played by Shemar Moore, who'll appear on two episodes this week as part of the emotional on-air sendoff.

Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) celebrates the life of Neil Winters on "The Young and the Restless." CBS

Mourning Neil Winters is just the latest way the series has honored St. John.

Just days after the death of the Daytime Emmy winner, "The Young and the Restless" aired a poignant clip of the actor at the end of an episode.

"It feels like a real accomplishment," St. John said in the behind-the-scenes moment. "I've been a part of something that will somehow be in a time capsule up there, and I'm part of that? Yeah, I'm one of the brothers on 'The Young and the Restless.' I'm one of the sons. I'm one of the family members. I was there. Yeah, man, Neil Winters was an integral part."

And he will be missed.