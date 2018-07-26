'You're killing me, Smalls!' See 'Sandlot' stars' hilarious run-in with a non-fan

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"The Sandlot" is such a beloved coming-of-age flick that it's hard to imagine there's anyone out there who still hasn't watched the 1993 tale of baseball-loving tweens — and rewatched it (and can quote from it).

However, stars Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry, aka Ham and Smalls, found just such a person. But the really surprising part was that, at the time, that person was sporting a "Sandlot" T-shirt emblazoned with the movie's most memorable line.

"Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about," Renna wrote. "Thought I would capture the moment."

He did just that with a photo that featured himself, Guiry and an unnamed and seemingly oblivious young man.

The best part? Renna was smiling right alongside a photo of himself on the non-fan's shirt, complete with his classic line (to Guiry) from the movie, "You're killing me, Smalls!"

Yes, it seems that just like stylish retro rock tees worn by those who've never listened to the band, "The Sandlot's" fashionable reach and pop culture impact go far beyond true fans of the film. And that's just fine.

Besides, it's never too late to become a fan. After all, "Legends never die."

If this guy's run-in with Ham and Smalls didn't win him over, maybe he caught a showing of "The Sandlot" when it slid back into theaters earlier this week in honor of its 25th anniversary.

If not, there's still time to see it on the recently released collector's edition DVD and Blu-ray, and it's never too late to just sit back and watch TODAY's flashback fun with the boys of summer themselves.