Wynonna Judd reveals she met brother for the 1st time this week

Wynonna Judd is opening up about meeting her long-lost brother for the first time this week.

The country music superstar shared the story when she called into "SiriusXM’s Radio Andy" on Wednesday, telling host Andy Cohen that she plans on writing a song about the experience.

Singer Wynonna Judd performs on stage in January 2018. Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

"I met my brother yesterday. I have a brother I've never met and I called him. He lives in Kentucky and his name is Michael and I called him on his birthday and I said, 'Hi,'" said Judd.

The "To Be Loved by You" singer, 56, went on to say she has the conversation between the two siblings "on tape."

"I have the recording, Andy, of me saying, 'Hi, uh, this is your sister.' And I've never said that before. And I'm going to put it in the middle of a song somewhere. That's the way I work," she said, adding that she likes to "apply real life" to the songs she writes.

The singer, who's scored more than a dozen Grammy nominations —and five wins — between her solo music career and her time with mom Naomi in the Judds, said the best songs come from stories about her own family.

Judd, right, with mother Naomi Judd, and sister Ashley Judd in 2005. Louis Myrie / WireImage

"I've got two children. I've got three bonus children and my two children that I birthed. They're grown. You know, I've got one on parole, one on patrol, baby," she joked.

Judd shares two children with ex-husband Arch Kelley III: a son Elijah, 25, and a daughter, Grace, 24, who was granted parole and released early from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in November 2019 after serving less than two years for violating probation for a 2017 drug charge.

The singer learned about her brother, Michael, at age 30 when she discovered she and her sister, Hollywood star Ashley Judd, shared different biological fathers.

"I found out about all of this in 1993 when I was pregnant with Elijah ...I found out, you know, part of my life that I thought, you know, this man who was my biological father is not. And it's Ashley's father," she shared.

"I had a choice. I had to decide whether I was better or bitter and in music, that's what we do. We talk about the hard stuff and we talk about the, 'Oh my gosh, I don't want to be here anymore. My heart is broken,'" she said.

"That's what country music is. We're stories about real life," she added.