Wynonna Judd concert on TODAY: What you need to know

Calling all country fans! Wynonna Judd is performing LIVE on our TODAY Plaza in New York City, and you could be there! Here are all the details about the upcoming concert on Monday, October 24 and how to get Fan Passes to attend:

Details:

Date: Monday, October 24

Time: 5:45 am check-in (concert concludes approx. 9:00am)

Where: Rockefeller Plaza 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10112

General Info:

The Wynonna Judd concert will take place on our TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center located in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request. Guests who receive Fan Passes will be notified by email prior to the scheduled concert date.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine. To receive future concert series alerts and other TODAY updates, sign-up here.

