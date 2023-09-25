Writers guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike

The Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Pictures reached a tentative agreement over the weekend, potentially putting to rest a 146-day strike that upended the entertainment industry.

The news comes after a long weekend of negotiation between the WGA and Hollywood’s more influential studios.

A Sept. 24 notice to WGA members said that an “exceptional” deal “with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership” had been achieved after a long-drawn-out negotiation period.

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the notice said.

The WGA underlined that its strike will continue, and details of the contract will not be released until a memorandum of agreement with the AMPTP is completed. Only then will the guild’s negotiating committee be able to vote on recommending the contract and sending it to the WGAW Board and WGAE Council for approval, according to the notice. Afterward, the Board and Council will need to vote on whether it will approve of the contract’s terms and conditions for members to vote.

After that, the Board and Council will vote to lift the restraining order and end the strike at a certain date and time, the notice said.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild,” the guild’s notice said. “We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing. Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week.”

The WGA’s Communications Specialist confirmed the news in an email response to NBC News, writing in part that the “WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days.”

The writers’ strike began May 2 and is the guild’s first since 2007.