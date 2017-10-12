Would 'Parenthood's' Joel and Julia be together today? Sam Jaeger weighs in

share tweet pin email

Good news for "Parenthood" fans — you're not the only ones who believed the love between Joel and Julia would last forever.

Sam Jaeger, the actor who played stay-at-home dad Joel Graham on the 2010-2015 NBC drama, says he believes the couple, who reconciled after a long and painful separation on the show, would still be together today.

NBC "Parenthood" alum Sam Jaeger believes Joel and Julia would still be together today.

"I think they would be enjoying their life with their kids and maybe having a fifth kid of their own now. I think they got through the worst of it. At least I like to believe that," the 40-year-old actor told Us Weekly.

Fans recall that in Season 5, Joel walked out on his former corporate lawyer wife, Julia Braverman-Graham (Erika Christensen), and their two children after Julia confessed she shared a kiss with a fellow school volunteer.

The couple's separation lasted so long and became so difficult that some fans worried they would divorce. But not Jaeger, who believes the split ultimately made Joel and Julia stronger.

“I think in any relationship — as dramatic as this may sound — I feel like you are either going further into a relationship or coming out of it. And I think that they needed that kind of catharsis," said the actor, who's currently starring as Detective Les Zoeller on "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."

It wasn't until the "Parenthood" series finale that fans finally got to see Joel and Julia happily together again — this time with four children.

"I'm thankful that they took as long as they took to get them back together," said Jaeger. "I think there was damage done not only in the relationship but also with the foundation and trust we felt over the years with Joel and Julia."

But now? Said Jaeger, "I believe that they are in a much better place than they were those last couple of seasons."